Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report sales of $2.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

AGIO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.34. 467,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,359. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

