Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $84.02 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $84.02 million and $21.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.83 or 0.99989187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.71 or 0.00720985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00376919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00239084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,498,328 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

