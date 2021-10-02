Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.94).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AF shares. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.31 ($5.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.05 and its 200-day moving average is €4.42. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.