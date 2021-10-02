Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Airbus stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

