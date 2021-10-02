Ajay Nigam Sells 1,270 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 86,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.