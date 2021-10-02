Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Alamo Group worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ALG opened at $142.25 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.99 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,490. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.