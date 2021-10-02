Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 171,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

