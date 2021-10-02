Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.