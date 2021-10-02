Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 138.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ALEX opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

