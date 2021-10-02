Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.