Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 95,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $98.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $103.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

