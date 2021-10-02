Alexandria Capital LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 133,052 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

