Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $487.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

