Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $333.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.82. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

