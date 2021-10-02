Algorand Price Down 4.5% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.41 billion and approximately $614.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00139125 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.00495225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,587,463,550 coins and its circulating supply is 6,043,244,865 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

