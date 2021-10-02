Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 9,717 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $155,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

ALCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

