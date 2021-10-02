Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALIZY. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

