Alpaca Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.73 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $126.09 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

