Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $24.68

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $23.65. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

