Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker Sells 2,497 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,729.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,804.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,528.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.