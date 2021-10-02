AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,366 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 421,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

NYSE DELL opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $106.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

