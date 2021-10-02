AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,315 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,205,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

