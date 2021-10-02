AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 359.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CSX by 100.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,113,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

