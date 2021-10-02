AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,992,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.09. 521,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,412. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

