AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 42,893 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,893 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PACCAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.48 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.