AlpInvest Partners B.V. Decreases Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical makes up about 1.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,317,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $649,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,642,502.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,649 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NARI. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NARI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 609,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,472. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.