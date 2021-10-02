Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.73.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,978,075. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 6.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

