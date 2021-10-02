Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.