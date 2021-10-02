Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Up 960.0% in September

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATAQ stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

