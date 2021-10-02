Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.84

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.84 and traded as high as C$62.15. Altus Group shares last traded at C$61.94, with a volume of 74,290 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.45.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.