AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.94. 1,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.31 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

