América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil aims for holistic growth through the development of existing businesses and strategic acquisitions across the world. Growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts, and launch of new technologies are tailwinds. It is seeking to develop viable alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value. America Movil and Liberty Latin America have collaborated to merge their respective Chilean business operations — Claro Chile and VTR — in a 50:50 joint venture. However, aggressive promotional strategy to increase foothold in the smartphone market through discounts and subsidized offers tends to lower margins, thereby hurting its profitability. Stiff competition and massive customer churn due to strict switching policy are concerns. Debt-laden balance sheet is another major headwind.”

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

