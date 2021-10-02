American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APGI stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About American Power Group
See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.