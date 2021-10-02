American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APGI stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

