AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 540,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after buying an additional 201,248 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 429,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 167,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

