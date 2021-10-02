Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,896 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

