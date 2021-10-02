Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMDUF shares. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price objective on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

