Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

ADI stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

