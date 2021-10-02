Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $49.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.48 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.43 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.40 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $398.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. 4,481,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

