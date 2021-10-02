Analysts Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce $23.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $24.90 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $16.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $85.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IO shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE IO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,788. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

