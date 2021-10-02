Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,228. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VCRA opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

