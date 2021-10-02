Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $84.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.58 billion to $87.50 billion. Apple reported sales of $64.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.01 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $383.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

