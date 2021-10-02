Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

