Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

