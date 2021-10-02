Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSP traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 216,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,571. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $116.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

