Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

