Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

PLD traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.43. 1,708,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.