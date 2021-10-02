Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.22. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

