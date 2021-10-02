Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report $277.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.62 million and the lowest is $274.27 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $200.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.31) earnings per share.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

RRGB stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 295,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

