Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Wendy’s also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

