Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post $1.18 EPS

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.23. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.41. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.